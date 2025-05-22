In a former time, I traded physical commodities, specifically scrap metal destined for Chinese markets, exporting them from Zimbabwe by way of South Africa. In my current iteration, I have remained interested in the industry, and will, as a consequence, be doing a little series, looking at Steel Dynamics (
Uncertainty, Tariffs, And Steel Dynamics' Deteriorating Financial Performance
Summary
- I assign Steel Dynamics a Strong Sell rating due to deteriorating economic fundamentals and an unfavorable risk/reward profile.
- ROIC and free cash flow have declined sharply since 2022, signaling worsening profitability and a poor entry point in the capital cycle.
- Tariffs may provide short-term margin expansion, but long-term effects are likely to constrain growth and competitiveness for Steel Dynamics.
- The valuation is unattractive, with downside risk far outweighing upside potential based on realistic cash flow and margin scenarios.
