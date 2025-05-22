MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCPK:MPZZF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Baack - CEO

Moritz Fuhrmann - Co-CEO and CFO

Constantin Baack

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I'm joined by our Co-CEO and CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q1 2025 earnings call. Thank you for joining us to discuss MPC Container Ships' first quarter 2025 Earnings.

This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC's first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2024. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call are available on the Investor and Media section of our website.

Please be advised that some of the material provided and our discussion today contains forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to the risk and uncertainties associated with our business.

Before we guide you through the Q1 earnings call presentation, let me share some initial reflections on the first quarter 2025. We're very pleased with, or to report another solid performance, and a strong quarterly result today, despite prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Overall, Q1 had been has been an excellent quarter and a good start to the year for MPCC.

With that said, I'm happy to hand over to Moritz.

Moritz Fuhrmann

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to MPCC's earnings call for the first quarter of 2025. Following our agenda for today, we will start, as usual, with the review of the Q1 highlights, after which, we will spend some time on the current market, followed by the outlook for the remainder of 2025. Kicking off with the highlights, we continue to post strong results, both from a financial and operational