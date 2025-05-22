L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) CFO Ken Bedingfield Hosts Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Hosts Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference May 22, 2025 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Bedingfield - Chief Financial Officer and President-Aerojet Rocketdyne

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Myles Walton

All right. I think we're good. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm excited to have with us LHX, the CFO, Ken Bedingfield. Thanks for coming, Ken. I really appreciate it.

Ken Bedingfield

Thanks for having us, Myles. It's great to be here. And maybe just real quick, I'll just remind everyone that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which can be further understood in our SEC filings.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Myles Walton

So you've been in the dual-hatted role. So Ken is both the CFO. I neglected to give you all your titles. So he's both the CFO and the President of Aerojet. In that dual-hatted role, you've been there for five months. Tell us a little bit about what you're learning about Aerojet as a segment, where it's operations like you want to take it. And it's one of the bigger growth potentials of the business, but obviously a newly integrated part. There's probably some observations [indiscernible] few months.

Ken Bedingfield

Yes. Look, it's exciting times at Aerojet Rocketdyne, and it's a fantastic business and a fantastic team. And I'm really honored to have the opportunity to serve as both the President of Aerojet Rocketdyne as well as the CFO of L3Harris. In terms of Aerojet Rocketdyne, obviously it's been roughly 20 months approaching two years since we closed on the acquisition and I think it's: number one, a fantastic business; number two, really important to our country and our allies; and then number three, I think, very well positioned to grow as we look forward. And that growth, I think, is importantly aligned to some critical capabilities.