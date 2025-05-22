Prospera Energy Inc. (GXRFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prospera Energy Inc. (OTCPK:GXRFF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Mehler - Head-Investor Relations

Shubham Garg - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Chris Ludtke - Chief Financial Officer

Shawn Mehler

Thanks everyone for joining. There's still quite a few coming in, so, just bear with us. We'll maybe take one or two more minutes here. We'll, we'll get started shortly. I guess we can, yes, jump into it.

Again, appreciate everyone for taking time today and joining us. For anyone that was with us for our year end financials, this will also be recorded and put on our YouTube channel for anyone that didn't make it, this morning.

Yes. My name is Shawn Mehler. I lead the public relations team with Prospera Energy. And again, pleased to be moderating this webinar alongside our Interim CEO and Chairman, Shubham Garg; and our CFO, Chris Ludtke, this morning.

Today, we're looking at highlighting key takeaways from our Q1 financials along with some operational updates. For anyone that's new to us, we operate in Western Canada targeting legacy assets with significant remaining reserves.

And with that said, I'll maybe pass it off to you, Chris.

Chris Ludtke

Hey, Shawn. Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you taking the time. I'll walk us through some of the key takeaways from the Q1 2025 financial statements.

This is open forum, so any questions that you may have, I think we're going to have sometime towards the end, to be able to answer anything specifically.

And if we don't get to any of those questions, feel free to email myself, Shawn, or Shubham. We can get back to you directly.

So, just walking through the Q1 2025 financials. Q1 is an active quarter for Prospera in terms of well reactivations, infrastructure