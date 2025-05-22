Vital Energy: Hedges Protect Its 2025 Free Cash Flow

Summary

  • Vital Energy, Inc. is now projected to generate $267 million in 2025 free cash flow.
  • This is helped by its hedges, with around 94% of its 2H 2025 oil production hedged.
  • Vital has significantly fewer 2026 hedges, so it is relying on service cost decreases to lower its corporate breakeven point.
  • If the expected service cost decreases materialize, Vital could generate close to $150 million in free cash flow at $60 WTI oil in 2026.
  • Vital's next note maturity is in 2029, so VTLE has some ability to wait for improved oil prices.
Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) is now projected to generate around $267 million in 2025 free cash flow at current strip. This is only modestly lower than what I had projected for Vital before oil

