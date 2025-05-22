Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 22, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Fabio Cleva

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 results call. Here with us today, we have the Group General Manager, Marco Sesana; the CEO of Insurance, Giulio Terzariol; and the Group CFO, Cristiano Borean.

Before opening for Q&A, let me hand it over to Marco and Cristiano for some opening remarks.

Marco Sesana

Hi, everyone. Good morning. Let me start by saying that these results marked the first step of Generali next chapter within the Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence plan presented in Venice in January.

Soon after the Investor Day, the new strategy has been cascaded to the whole organization and operationalized through the setup of strategic programs. Implementation is focused to deliver a seamless experience for our customers across channel and support to our advisers. Redesign of group standard on the first 5 critical touchpoint is already underway and will be included into the all business unit implementation plan by September.

Other programs aimed to secure our objective to profitably size P&C pocket of growth, such as