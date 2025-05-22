Intel Doesn't Need To Beat TSMC To Win - Nearing $20 Buy Signal

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Intel Corporation is our swing trade safe haven: buy under $20, sell above $23, and hold for the 18A node catalyst into 2026.
  • 18A node is a game-changer with GAA and backside power; it'll enable share gain on PC Client from AMD and put IFS on the map against TSMC.
  • Valuation is attractive, with INTC stock trading at a significant discount to peers, and expectations are getting revised down making for an easier beat.
  • With new leadership and a clear catalyst, Intel is a buy under $20, with the potential to return to the $40s after 18A's success.
  • Intel's 18A will carry it to new heights, and the more negative the market gets on this name, the more attractive it is to us.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

Futuristic Neon Wrestling Ring

allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is our swing trade safe haven in what is a messy market, plagued by uncertainty and desperation for relief. Our strategy is to buy Intel under $20 and sell above the $23

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.31K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News