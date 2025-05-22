Oxford Lane: Stay Away From This 24% Yield Trap

Jonathan Weber
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Despite Oxford Lane Capital Corporation's 24% dividend yield, I recommend avoiding it due to its poor track record and inability to cover its dividend.
  • Net investment income per share is declining sharply, failing to cover the dividend and suggesting a high risk of future dividend cuts.
  • Net asset value per share is dropping rapidly, and the stock trades at a premium to NAV nevertheless.
  • Given the history of dividend reductions, declining share prices, and considering its current valuation, OXLC looks unattractive.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Article Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) offers a very hefty 24% dividend yield, but I nevertheless believe that investors shouldn't buy it. OXLC has a bad track record, it doesn't cover its dividend, its net asset value keeps declining, and the

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.41K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OXLC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OXLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News