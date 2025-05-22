Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Liaw - CEO

Leah Stearns - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Craig Kennison - Baird

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

Jash Patwa - JPMorgan Chase & Company

Jeff Liaw

Welcome, and thank you for joining us. I'll begin with some remarks on our insurance business, including comments about our preparation for the 2025 cat season before passing it to Leah to describe the results of our financial performance for the quarter.

Starting with our insurance business, our global insurance volume remained relatively flat year-over-year with a nominal decline of 0.3% globally in unit sales and 0.9% in the United States. Accounting for the extra business day of leap year 2024, global insurance and U.S. insurance units sold grew by 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. At the same time, total loss frequency continues to rise, as