Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square 13F Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Pershing Square's 13F portfolio remains highly concentrated, with Uber, Brookfield, and Alphabet comprising about 50% of total value after Q1 2025 changes.
- New top positions include Uber (thesis: central role in ride-hailing) and Hertz (asymmetric upside), while Nike was exited in favor of deep-in-the-money call options.
- Significant stake increases in Brookfield and Howard Hughes, while Alphabet, Chipotle, and Hilton saw notable reductions; Canadian Pacific was sold after quarter-end.
- Ackman remains bullish on Fannie/Freddie, and Pershing Square Holdings continues to trade at a substantial discount to NAV.
