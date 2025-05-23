Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erinn Kohler - VP, IR & Corporate Planning

Stefano Caroti - President & CEO

Steve Fasching - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Jay Sole - UBS

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas

Samuel Poser - Williams Trading

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Rick Patel - Raymond James Financial

Erinn Kohler

Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. On the call is Stefano Caroti, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Fasching, Chief Financial Officer.

