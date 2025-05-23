Greece's stock market continues to be a hotbed of bullish activity. The once left-for-dead country from a financial point of view has outpaced all other of the 44 country ETFs Seeking Alpha tracks. Only Argentina (
GREK: Book Profits On This European Stalwart (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Downgrading GREK to 'Hold' after a 60% rally, as technicals signal overbought conditions and resistance near the mid-$50s.
- Valuation remains attractive with a P/E just above 8x and a 6.2% yield, but upside is now more limited.
- Portfolio risk is elevated due to high concentration in SMID caps and financials, plus weak summer seasonality ahead.
- Despite strong momentum, risk/reward is now mixed; I recommend waiting for a correction before adding exposure.
