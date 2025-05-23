In March of last year, I wrote an analysis piece of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), labeling it a buy on the basis of its growth prospects and secure financial position. Then I watched as the
Navitas Bounces Back As Nvidia Partnership Underscores Growth Opportunities
Summary
- Navitas' partnership with Nvidia on next-gen power infrastructure is a major catalyst, positioning Navitas as a key player in data center innovation.
- While profitability remains a few years away, shrinking losses and a strong cash position support my continued buy rating on NVTS.
- Adoption of Navitas’ new GaN integrated circuits and the Nvidia deal are expected to drive future revenue and accelerate the path to profitability.
- Risks remain from global economic uncertainty and pre-profit status, but recent progress and partnerships justify optimism and close investor monitoring.
