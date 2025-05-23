Mastercard: The Long-Term Compounding Train Marches On

YR Research
4.15K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Mastercard continues to deliver mid-teens growth and strong margins, defying concerns about competition and market saturation.
  • Both Mastercard and Visa are essential long-term holdings, with underestimated dominance and significant growth potential, especially in value-added services.
  • Visa is closing the growth gap with Mastercard, but both trade at reasonable valuations given their superior quality and growth outlook.
  • I reiterate a 'Buy' rating on Mastercard, seeing both companies as attractive investments at current levels.

MasterCard billboard

lcva2

From quarter to quarter, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) proves the doubters wrong, as it maintains mid-teens growth rates with enviable margins.

I argue that Mastercard (or Visa) are a must-have in a long-term portfolio, as the market continues to underestimate their dominance, and significant runway

This article was written by

YR Research
4.15K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
MA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News