Nu Holdings: A Top Fintech Play For 2025
Summary
- Nu Holdings delivered strong Q1 results last week, maintaining rapid customer growth and improving monetization, especially in core markets like Brazil.
- The fintech added 19M new customers in the last year, reaching 119M total customers by the end of Q1.
- Deposits in Brazil are surging, and so are the fintechs' overall gross profits.
- NU is attractively valued at 16.5x forward earnings, cheaper than rivals like SoFi and Block, despite robust profitability and growth.
- Risks center on potential slowdown in customer acquisition, but current momentum and profitability make NU a compelling growth play for fintech investors.
