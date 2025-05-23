Amazon And Apple: Post-Earnings Updates To The Outlook
Summary
- Since reporting earnings recently, shares of Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have been volatile due to the shifting impact of the tariff exposure on their business outlooks.
- Amazon guided to Q2 total revenue of $159.0-164.0 billion, in line with consensus of $161.0 billion, and to an operating profit of $13.0-17.5 billion, which was slightly below the $17.7 billion expected.
- Consensus is now looking for 3% revenue growth or $88.8 billion for Q3 for Apple. The gross margin was guided to 45.5%-46.5%, below the 47.1% initially expected.
