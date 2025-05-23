Stanley Black & Decker: Tariff Risks Exacerbate Macro Headwinds

Harrison Schwartz
16.35K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I remain bearish on Stanley Black & Decker, viewing it as a value trap due to persistent demand and cost pressures, which may continue regardless of tariffs.
  • Stanley B&D's tariff risks are significant and could worsen already declining sales and margins, despite the company's efforts to shift supply chains and raise prices.
  • Macroeconomic trends in construction and manufacturing remain negative, making analyst consensus and guidance for a sales and earnings rebound overly optimistic.
  • While its immediate financial risk is low, prolonged margin and sales pressures could eventually threaten the dividend and further depress the stock.

Tool Maker Stanley Black & Decker To Raise Prices Due To Tariffs

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Companies with complex and global supply chains have faced increased pressure this year due to ongoing tariff concerns. Although most large-cap stocks have rebounded from their April lows, a select group remains depressed. An interesting example is

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
16.35K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News