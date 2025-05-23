Companies with complex and global supply chains have faced increased pressure this year due to ongoing tariff concerns. Although most large-cap stocks have rebounded from their April lows, a select group remains depressed. An interesting example is
Stanley Black & Decker: Tariff Risks Exacerbate Macro Headwinds
Summary
- I remain bearish on Stanley Black & Decker, viewing it as a value trap due to persistent demand and cost pressures, which may continue regardless of tariffs.
- Stanley B&D's tariff risks are significant and could worsen already declining sales and margins, despite the company's efforts to shift supply chains and raise prices.
- Macroeconomic trends in construction and manufacturing remain negative, making analyst consensus and guidance for a sales and earnings rebound overly optimistic.
- While its immediate financial risk is low, prolonged margin and sales pressures could eventually threaten the dividend and further depress the stock.
