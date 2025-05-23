Trump Makes The German Economy Great Again, For Now

May 23, 2025 3:30 AM ET, , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • German first quarter growth came in much stronger than the initial estimate on the back of export and production frontloading, preparing for US tariffs.
  • The German economy grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, from -0.2% QoQ in Q4 last year and a first flash estimate of 0.2% QoQ. On the year, the economy was still down by 0.2%.
  • As a result of the announced tariffs and in anticipation of 'Liberation Day,' German industrial production and exports surged in March.

Flag of Germany

creisinger

By Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro

German first quarter growth came in much stronger than the initial estimate on the back of export and production frontloading, preparing for US tariffs. This is a welcome surprise.

The German

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWG--
iShares MSCI Germany ETF
FGM--
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
DAX--
Global X DAX Germany ETF
FLGR--
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News