Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) is becoming a mainstream asset with a steady rise in institutional ownership, but its high volatility can create stress for your portfolio. In a recent pullback, the cryptocurrency plunged about 30% from its January high before soaring again.

Thanks for reading my articles. I'm an independent financial writer and Chartered Financial Analyst. I previously worked for Fidelity International and Bloomberg. My writing focus is on quality businesses with wide moats, high efficiency, strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets. A lot of my time is spent searching for wonderful companies at fair prices. A key purpose of my writing is to invite opposite views which may be essential to refining my investment ideas. All criticism is welcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I also have short calls fully covered by my long IBIT position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.