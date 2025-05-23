Today, I want to take a brief look at United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and understand why I rate it as a 'Strong Sell'. Many of you probably know that there have been talks regarding the
United States Steel: Extreme Overvaluation Calls For Extreme Caution
Summary
- I rate United States Steel as a 'Strong Sell' due to unjustified price appreciation based solely on buyout rumors.
- X stock's 420% 5-year gain is driven by speculation around Nippon Steel's $55/share acquisition talks, not fundamentals.
- The company has high debt and returns almost no value to investors through dividends, making a long-term investment unprofitable.
- Long-term growth is weak, with a 10-year revenue CAGR of just 2.76%, failing to even match inflation.
