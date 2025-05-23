A significant new funding round from Safe Superintelligence has set the stage for a robust April in generative AI funding. From April 1–25, AI startups secured over $3.7 billion in funding across 127 transactions. This report, along with its accompanying funding table, highlights
Generative AI Digest: Robust Funding And A Focus On Rich Media Generation
Summary
- A significant new funding round from Safe Superintelligence has set the stage for a robust April in generative AI funding.
- OpenAI LLC has introduced a series of unusually named model releases, with version 4.1 following 4o, but announced alongside the phaseout of GPT 4.5.
- Expectations are shifting from merely generating generic images or videos to more tailorable outputs, achieved not just by better prompt adherence but by leveraging enterprise data, or AI editing tools.
- The European Commission has published the AI Continent Action Plan, along with consultations on the Cloud and AI Development Act and the Apply AI strategy.
