The Highest Retirement Age In The World

70 is the new...

Ahead of Memorial Day, we want to express appreciation to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.



With lots of talk about the debt incurred by the "One Big Beautiful Bill," chatter is taking place on how to help fund America's borrowing. One such idea is raising the retirement age, although that level of support didn't get the biggest response in the latest Wall Street Breakfast poll. Instead, WSB subscribers opted for changing the tax code and steep spending cuts that might yield more immediate benefits, but some are still concentrating on the former across the globe.



On the rise: Denmark has formally approved raising its retirement age to 70 from the current 67, marking the highest level in the world for full benefits. Things will happen gradually, with the retirement age increasing to 68 in 2030, and 69 in 2035, before finally reaching 70 in 2040. The measure is aimed at pension sustainability for an aging population, but might be mirrored by other countries facing budget deficits and similar demographic challenges.



Back in 2006, Copenhagen implemented a welfare agreement that tied the retirement age to increases in life expectancy. Things have been revised over the past two decades despite some protests, but the latest increase could be the last one for a long time. Following the latest approval in Denmark's parliament, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, "You can't just keep saying that people have to work a year longer."



What about the U.S.? The retirement age has also been rising since Social Security reforms back in 1983. Looking to address funding concerns, the age of 67 has become the starting point to claim full benefits in 2025, impacting millions of Americans born in 1960. With people living longer and entitlements like Medicare hard to touch, that number might continue to rise in the near future.