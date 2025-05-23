Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending: This High-Yielding BDC Remains Undervalued

ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending remains attractively valued, trading at a notable discount to book despite solid performance and a well-diversified, high-quality portfolio.
  • Fee waivers rolling off will reduce outperformance, but the new fee structure is still shareholder-friendly and supports a sustainable dividend yield.
  • Share repurchases at a discount and management's focus on shareholder interests further enhance returns.
  • While future returns may moderate, NCDL's stable NAV, strong sector positioning, and cheap valuation make it a compelling BDC pick.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Abstract stock market ticker with prices, percentage changes.

Torsten Asmus

In this article, we discuss the Q1 results for BDC Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp (NYSE:NCDL). We last covered NCDL here.

NCDL trades at an 11.5% regular dividend yield – similar to the sector median level, though about 1% below the average. The

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
13.2K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NCDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News