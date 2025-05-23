Emerging markets debt held its ground in the first quarter, but staying ahead means staying selective. We’re reassessing positioning across high-, low-, and frontier-beta currencies and rates as trade tensions and U.S. policy inject fresh uncertainty.
Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World
Summary
- Should global risk conditions continue to deteriorate, we are likely to continue to selectively hedge exposures with currency forwards rather than sell bonds.
- We are underweight the Chinese renminbi because of the potential for additional tariffs being imposed on China by the U.S. administration.
- Our underweight to the South African rand is more of a tactical play based on strong performance relative to high-beta peers.
- In Zambia, we maintain our long bond position given the scope for further disinflation in 2025.
