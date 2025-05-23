Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World

  • Should global risk conditions continue to deteriorate, we are likely to continue to selectively hedge exposures with currency forwards rather than sell bonds.
  • We are underweight the Chinese renminbi because of the potential for additional tariffs being imposed on China by the U.S. administration.
  • Our underweight to the South African rand is more of a tactical play based on strong performance relative to high-beta peers.
  • In Zambia, we maintain our long bond position given the scope for further disinflation in 2025.

Emerging markets debt held its ground in the first quarter, but staying ahead means staying selective. We’re reassessing positioning across high-, low-, and frontier-beta currencies and rates as trade tensions and U.S. policy inject fresh uncertainty.

