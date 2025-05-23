In 1848, James W. Marshall struck gold in Sutter's Mill in Coloma, California. This led to over 300,000 people moving to California in hopes of striking gold. Everyone knew there was a massive opportunity to make generational wealth, but they didn't
ASML: Want To Win The AI Trade? Start With The Shovels And Pans
Summary
- ASML is the unrivaled infrastructure play for the AI boom, holding a monopoly on EUV lithography essential to all advanced chips.
- Decades of R&D and massive barriers to entry give ASML a Buffett-style 'moat with sharks,' ensuring its dominance and technological lead.
- Despite regulatory risks and export controls, ASML's projected high-teens EPS growth and rapid dividend increases make it a compelling long-term investment.
- Valuation remains attractive: even with conservative assumptions, I see 135%+ returns by 2030, making ASML the ultimate 'picks and shovels' AI winner.
