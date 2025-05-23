ASML: Want To Win The AI Trade? Start With The Shovels And Pans

Summary

  • ASML is the unrivaled infrastructure play for the AI boom, holding a monopoly on EUV lithography essential to all advanced chips.
  • Decades of R&D and massive barriers to entry give ASML a Buffett-style 'moat with sharks,' ensuring its dominance and technological lead.
  • Despite regulatory risks and export controls, ASML's projected high-teens EPS growth and rapid dividend increases make it a compelling long-term investment.
  • Valuation remains attractive: even with conservative assumptions, I see 135%+ returns by 2030, making ASML the ultimate 'picks and shovels' AI winner.

Gold Hedge Against Market Volatility

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

In 1848, James W. Marshall struck gold in Sutter's Mill in Coloma, California. This led to over 300,000 people moving to California in hopes of striking gold. Everyone knew there was a massive opportunity to make generational wealth, but they didn't

I believe value dividend investing has proven to be one of the most effect forms of investing as it allows you to buy quality companies at great prices while receiving cash flow, without selling your position in a stock. I went to school for finance and have worked in finance my entire career, and am currently building a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that I believe will one day give me the ability to live off dividend income. I share my thoughts here on Seeking Alpha, Twitter, YouTube and Dividendology.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

