Re-Evaluating Core Equities: The Forgotten Space

May 23, 2025 8:55 AM ETIWF, IWD1 Comment
Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Once considered the forgotten space, core equities are emerging as a potentially compelling allocation for U.S. equity investors — even during these volatile times.
  • Core equities provide the broadest opportunity set for active management, presenting avenues for further upside in strong market environments and downside mitigation in weaker environments.
  • While no investment is immune to downturns, core equities generally provide a more resilient option during economic challenges over the long term, making them a favored choice for risk-averse investors.

world map, tech environment

blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

By Jaime Kiehn, CFA, Managing Director, Product Specialist | Jonathan Ault, CFA, Product Specialist

Once considered the “forgotten space,” core equities are emerging as a potentially compelling allocation for U.S. equity investors — even during these volatile times. More recently, investors have

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWF--
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News