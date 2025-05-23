During a recent webcast, VettaFi’s head of energy research Stacey Morris addressed advisors’ questions about the midstream energy subsector. This article covers questions that were discussed as well as questions that were submitted but not able to be
Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
Summary
- From an energy perspective, while the trade dispute with China initially impacted oil prices and raised concerns about oil demand, the direct effect on midstream has been limited. LNG exports to China have been rerouted, and natural gas liquids have either been exempted or were also rerouted.
- The EU has talked about phasing out Russian energy imports by the end of 2027. It is difficult to envision Russian gas flowing like it had before 2022. That said, presumably the main area of concern would be U.S. LNG exports.
- While some midstream companies have increased capital spending since 2020, primarily due to natural gas projects rather than oil production, they are still generating free cash flow. Free cash flow generation is expected to continue, supporting the anticipated dividend growth.
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.