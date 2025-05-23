In my view, there has never been a better time to be a careful stock-picker. Investors are visibly getting nervous as the stock market rebounds to year-to-date highs, despite the ongoing threat of tariffs and a softer macroeconomy. As such, I prefer smaller-cap
Lyft Has Its Sights Set On Growth Again
Summary
- Lyft remains an attractive small-cap pick, boasting strong bookings growth and new market expansion, despite recent stock outperformance.
- The company recently acquired the German taxi-hailing app FREENOW, marking the company's first major expansion outside of the U.S. and Canada.
- Product differentiation through partnerships and new features like Lyft Silver enhances its competitive position versus Uber and other rivals.
- Despite the recent rally, LYFT stock trades at a very modest <6x forward FCF multiple.
