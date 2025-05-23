Funds raised by junior and intermediate companies increased to $1.03 billion in April, up 36% from the $759 million reported in March, as high-value financings across all commodity groups increased. This growth came about despite the number of transactions slightly decreasing
IM May 2025 - Higher Financings Overall Push Totals Over $1B
Summary
- Funds raised by junior and intermediate companies increased to $1.03 billion in April, up 36% from the $759 million reported in March, as high-value financings across all commodity groups increased.
- Gold financings rose 20% to $557 million from $465 million in March, the segment's highest fundraising in six months.
- Funds raised for the base and other metals group increased 18% to $195 million, after a significant decline of $298 million in March.
- Funds raised for specialty commodities more than doubled in April, jumping to $282 million from $129 million, the group's highest level since April 2024.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.