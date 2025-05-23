Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) is a defensive play with good dividend prospects and long-term optionality, making it a patient GARP style buy. Investors should not expect immediate excitement barring term technical bounce backs. I position Merck as a stable
Merck: Defensive Yield Meets Long-Term Optionality
Summary
- The market has largely priced in the 2028 Keytruda patent cliff, with Merck trading at a discount reflecting aggressive revenue erosion assumptions.
- Merck is actively expanding in oncology, immunology, and vaccines through acquisitions and R&D, offering long-term optionality beyond Keytruda.
- Gardasil’s China-driven slump has limited downside left, with stable ex-China growth and male-use approval offering medium-term recovery potential.
- At current valuations, MRK offers a strong dividend, margin resilience, and low biotech risk—making it a stable GARP buy in a volatile macro environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.