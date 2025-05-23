The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF (BATS:FBTC) broke to new all-time highs this week, exceeding the $94.8 peak set in December of last year. This article explores the drivers behind the break-out, and why it may not be a good
FBTC: Breaking Out On Fiat Fears
Summary
- FBTC made a new all-time high this week.
- The divergence from other risk assets suggests the move was driven by the Moody's downgrade.
- The downgrade reminds everyone why crypto is so appealing, but it is not likely to create a sustained divergence as the findings are not new.
- FBTC is long-term bullish, but I would be wary of chasing this break-out.
