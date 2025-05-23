Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

This article was written by
Lazard Asset Management delivers world-class investment solutions and long-term value for their clients. When clients partner with Lazard, they gain a trusted advocate committed to championing their success and helping them achieve their unique ambitions. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lazard Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lazard Asset Management's official channels.