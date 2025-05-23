AT&T And Lumen Technologies Strike A Win-Win Bargain

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • AT&T's $5.75B acquisition of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber business accelerates its fiber growth strategy, expanding reach and long-term revenue potential.
  • The deal supports AT&T's goal to reach 60M fiber passings by 2030, nearly doubling its current footprint and reinforcing its strong buy rating.
  • Lumen gains immediate benefits: $4.8B debt reduction, lower interest costs, and freed-up capital for enterprise-focused growth, justifying a buy rating.
  • While AT&T's near-term leverage rises, the transaction's long-term strategic value outweighs short-term financial impacts for both companies.
Businessmen and investors discussed joint venture within the legal counsel office and agreed to sign a contract in front of the lawyers within the legal counsel office to witness the joint investment.

korawat thatinchan/iStock via Getty Images

May 21 ended up being a really interesting day for shareholders of both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). This is because, after the market closed, the management teams of both firms announced a

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.21K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

