While CEO Elon Musk has recommitted to his executive role at Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) after a fairly short political stint, the company itself continues to lose market share and faces new challenges at a
Tesla: Elon Musk Can't Save This Anymore
Summary
- Brand damage from CEO Elon Musk's political involvement and the potential loss of U.S. EV tax incentives threaten Tesla, Inc.'s near-term demand and margins.
- While autonomy projects and tariff relief offer some upside, these positives are unlikely to fully offset current sales and competitive pressures.
- Given limited growth prospects and aggressive valuation, I see more downside risk than upside for TSLA shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.