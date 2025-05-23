Q1 FY25 earnings came in earlier today from Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA), a business that is more than the typical Chinese tech company quietly chasing growth. It’s a global platform builder with real traction, and now, it’s
Tuya: A Return To Sustainable Profitability Is Important
Summary
- Tuya is demonstrating sustainable revenue growth and expanding margins and has returned to profitability, driven by its global AIoT platform and recurring SaaS revenues.
- The platform’s scaling is smart, with a growing developer base, international expansion, and strategic partnerships, notably in Southeast Asia and with major tech players.
- Valuation looks high on trailing metrics but is reasonable on a forward basis, especially considering strong cash reserves and improving profitability.
- Risks from China exposure, tariffs, and geopolitics remain, so I recommend a cautious Buy for long-term investors comfortable with these headwinds.
