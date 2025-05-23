BlackRock Is Better Than NVIDIA For AI Infrastructure Investment
Summary
- When it comes to AI infrastructure investments, people tend to favor NVIDIA, given it supplies the accelerated compute chips needed for intelligent apps to function.
- However, given the way asset manager BlackRock is diversified along the AI value chain with its involvement in the data center, fiber, real estate, energy, and GPUs, it is a better choice.
- I view President Trump's $3.6 trillion deals in the Middle East as a strategic win for Mr. Fink's company, enabling it to expand its footprint and tap into significant growth opportunities.
- Given there are risks related to the U.S. economy, the asset manager's global reach means diversification as sovereign funds increasingly favor AI.
- Its fee-based revenues are appealing, given they are synonymous with good free cash flow margins.
