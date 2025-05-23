The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Nelson - President & CEO

Thomas Heacock - SVP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO

Adam Akerson - VP of Finance & Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Mauricio Serna - UBS

Members of Buckle's management on the call today are Dennis Nelson, President and CEO; Tom Heacock, Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and CFO; Adam Akerson, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller; and Brady Fritz, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Thomas Heacock

Good morning, and thanks for joining us this morning. Our May 23, 2025 press release reported that net income for the 13 week