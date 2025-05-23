The mega spending bill that the House passed now awaits debate in the Senate. A key issue for markets is how, or if, the legislation will be amended with respect to projections that, if passed, the bill will deepen an already hefty
Inflation Anxiety And The 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Summary
- The mega spending bill that the House passed now awaits debate in the Senate.
- A key issue for markets is how, or if, the legislation will be amended with respect to projections that, if passed, the bill will deepen an already hefty federal deficit in the years ahead and thereby stoke inflation concerns as the government’s borrowing needs increase.
- Yields are going higher, which means prices are going down because Treasuries are becoming incrementally less appealing and trustworthy.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.