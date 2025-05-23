Inflation Anxiety And The 'Big Beautiful Bill'

May 23, 2025 11:20 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
James Picerno
6.76K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The mega spending bill that the House passed now awaits debate in the Senate.
  • A key issue for markets is how, or if, the legislation will be amended with respect to projections that, if passed, the bill will deepen an already hefty federal deficit in the years ahead and thereby stoke inflation concerns as the government’s borrowing needs increase.
  • Yields are going higher, which means prices are going down because Treasuries are becoming incrementally less appealing and trustworthy.

Dashboard oil pressure gauge has a scale showing INFLATION and a needle pointing at the danger red zone. Illustration of the concept of high inflation rate and increasing cost of living

Dragon Claws

The mega spending bill that the House passed now awaits debate in the Senate. A key issue for markets is how, or if, the legislation will be amended with respect to projections that, if passed, the bill will deepen an already hefty

This article was written by

James Picerno
6.76K Followers
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News