This is a hard time to invest. Geopolitical tension in abundance, inflation persistently stuck above 2% but no clear direction, tariffs are on and off and finally, major central banks like that of Japan and Europe continue to lower
TBIL: Capital Preservation And Optionality
Summary
- Given persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and uncertain rate direction, I find short-term US Treasury bills like TBIL attractive for capital preservation.
- Stagflation risk and unclear Fed policy make long-duration bonds unattractive; short-term bills offer flexibility and lower vulnerability to rate shocks.
- The negative correlation between stocks and long bonds may break down in stagflation, reducing their diversification benefit in portfolios.
- TBIL ETF provides a simple, low-cost way to park cash safely while awaiting greater clarity in macroeconomic and policy direction.
