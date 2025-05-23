Hinge Health: I Have A Positive Hinge On This Offering

May 23, 2025 12:22 PM ETHinge Health, Inc. (HNGE) StockHNGE
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Hinge Health's IPO impressed with strong demand, rapid growth, and early profitability, reflecting investor enthusiasm for tech-driven healthcare solutions.
  • The company targets the large MSK market, using AI and wearables to automate physical therapy, improve outcomes, and reduce costs for employers and patients.
  • Valuation is rich at 5.5x sales and 60x earnings, but accelerating revenue growth and recent operating profits justify optimism despite competition and concentration risks.
  • I'm upbeat on Hinge Health's prospects but will wait for more public results and clarity on business strength before investing at current levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Neck and Shoulder Adjustment for Enhanced Alignment in Chiropractic Therapy

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) made a strong public debut. Not only did the shares price at the high end of the preliminary offering range, shares rose nearly 20% coming out of the gates, as investors like this

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.81K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HNGE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HNGE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HNGE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News