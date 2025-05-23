PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

PGIM Investments
21 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • International equities outperformed U.S. stocks in Q1 2025, driven by European fiscal stimulus and a weaker U.S. dollar boosting foreign investment returns.
  • The Fund underperformed its benchmark, mainly due to weakness in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary, with notable losses from Taiwan Semiconductor and Eternal.
  • We adjusted portfolio positioning by reducing tech and healthcare exposure, increasing allocations to Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services to navigate tariff and volatility risks.
  • Despite a challenging start to 2025, we remain focused on high-conviction growth themes and believe our portfolio companies can outgrow markets over the intermediate term.

Business people are working in finance, looking after golden coins. Investment and financial advice concept. Abstract environment with stairs, business concept 3D rendering

IR_Stone/iStock via Getty Images

MARKET REVIEW

  • International equities outperformed U.S. stocks in 2025's first quarter, with the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ex-U.S. (the Index) returning 5.2%, beating the S&P 500's (SP500, SPX) −4.3% return

This article was written by

PGIM Investments
21 Followers
PGIM Investments, a subsidiary of PFI, is an investment adviser and the investment manager to all PGIM US open-end investment companies and manager or administrator to closed-end investment companies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by PGIM Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use PGIM Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About PWJZX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PWJZX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PWJAX
--
PWJCX
--
PWJZX
--
PWJQX
--
PWJRX
--
PWJBX
--
PWJDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News