PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- International equities outperformed U.S. stocks in Q1 2025, driven by European fiscal stimulus and a weaker U.S. dollar boosting foreign investment returns.
- The Fund underperformed its benchmark, mainly due to weakness in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary, with notable losses from Taiwan Semiconductor and Eternal.
- We adjusted portfolio positioning by reducing tech and healthcare exposure, increasing allocations to Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services to navigate tariff and volatility risks.
- Despite a challenging start to 2025, we remain focused on high-conviction growth themes and believe our portfolio companies can outgrow markets over the intermediate term.
