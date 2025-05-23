Bond market discussions are far and wide at the moment, especially given the fact that Moody's downgrade (last week) was succeeded by sluggish Bill and Bond auctions, which saw the 20-year fetch yields above 5% on Wednesday, May 21st.
IEF: Times Are Tougher, But Yields Aren't Denying It
Summary
- Sovereign risks are seemingly higher. However, 7-to-10 year yields acknowledge the risks and have therefore priced expected returns higher.
- We think real rates and inflation expectations are overpriced and will settle lower in due course, providing iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF a helping hand.
- The term premium is pent-up and CDS values have seemingly overshot. News shocks have contributed and may decay with time, assisting IEF ETF even further.
- The vehicle includes a commendable income component and expense ratio. We see the prior sustaining for a few more quarters.
- Critical risks include: Possible tax cuts, a neglect of ratings agency demands for fiscal reforms, threats to U.S. exceptionalism, and IEF's max drawdown.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.