On Monday, May 12th, the United States and China stepped back from the tariff brinksmanship that has defined the last 6 weeks. Both countries agreed to lower their tariffs to 30% and 10% respectively for 90 days while they hopefully come to
Tariff On, Tariff Off
Summary
- This 90-day pause will cause small cap manufacturers based in the US to let out a huge sigh of relief.
- There will be immediate surges in demand for all forms of transportation as the pent-up shipping demand erupts into action.
- Smart companies will be using this time to try to diversify their supply chain as much as possible, as well as renegotiating contracts with any China-based suppliers to address how tariffing will be handled moving forward.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.
