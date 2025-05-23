Southwest Airlines: No Inflection Point

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines Co.'s domestic focus has limited losses versus peers, but weak market conditions persist with no summer inflection point in sight.
  • Cost and revenue initiatives, including bag fees and new fare products, are positive but largely overdue and only partially offset current headwinds.
  • EBITDA estimates for 2025–2027 have been lowered, and recovery is uncertain, justifying my continued hold rating on LUV stock.
  • Share repurchases are likely to be delayed; meaningful improvement may not be visible until 2026 as optimizations take effect in a healthier market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Southwest Airlines lining up on the Runway

Jon Tetzlaff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airline stocks have not been performing well year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is no exception, having declined 6.5%. Interestingly, year-to-date Southwest Airlines, while down 6.5%, is still performing significantly better than its peers. I believe that

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.8K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News