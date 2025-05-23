I wrote about Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) as early as mid-2024. It was expensive then, and it is expensive now. However, going through the latest information, it's clear that the company continues to earn its premium valuation. Its management has demonstrated
Axon: The Cost Of Safety Makes This Innovator Worth The Price
Summary
- Axon continues to justify its premium valuation with strong revenue growth, innovative products, and a robust recurring software revenue model.
- Recent launches like Axon Outpost and Lightpost expand its ecosystem, driving new growth opportunities and strengthening customer retention.
- Tariff risks are mitigated by diversified manufacturing, a growing software mix, and resilient government customer budgets.
- Despite a high valuation, Axon’s innovation, expanding addressable market, and government focus support my continued Buy rating, with a preference for buying on dips.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.