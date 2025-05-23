Markets have largely recovered from their April lows, but should investors be expecting the rally to continue or more volatility ahead? MoneyTalk discusses with Jing Roy, VP, Director and Portfolio Manager, Asset Allocation with TD Asset Management.
Investing Lessons From The April Selloff
Summary
- What to make of the recent move in bond yields.
- The big lessons for investors from April's market volatility.
- Is the 60-40 portfolio right for this market environment?
