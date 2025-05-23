UPS (NYSE:UPS) ranks No. 11 in the S&P 500 in terms of dividend yield. The forward rate is now 6.84%, according to Seeking Alpha's data as of May 21, 2025. I assert the
UPS: The Near 7% Yield Is Worth A Look, Shares Near Key Support
Summary
- UPS offers a nearly 7% dividend yield, which I believe is safe due to strong free cash flow, despite recent underperformance.
- Cost-cutting initiatives and domestic margin strength could drive efficiency gains, making current low valuation levels attractive for investors.
- Valuation is compelling: Even a conservative 15x P/E suggests UPS is undervalued, with upside potential if earnings rebound from cyclical lows.
- Technical support near $80 and a favorable risk/reward profile underpin my reiterated buy rating on this blue-chip stock.
