Apple's Ecosystem Is Eating Hardware
Summary
- Apple’s Services revenue hit $26.6B in Q2-FY25, up 12% YoY, with a 75.7% gross margin, driving profit expansion.
- Over one billion paid subscriptions support recurring revenue growth, reducing reliance on slowing iPhone sales and hardware cycles.
- iPhone revenue grew just 2% YoY, while wearables declined 5%, reflecting hardware saturation and competitive pressure, especially in China.
- Roughly 50% of U.S.-bound iPhones are now assembled in India, with a $500B U.S. investment plan boosting supply resilience.
- Regulatory risks mount as Apple faces legal action on App Store fees and potential loss of its $20B Google search deal.
