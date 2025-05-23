JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:JOYY), a video-based social media company, offers a big discount on its net cash pile and generous shareholder returns, despite a stagnant growth outlook. The stock trades at a depressed valuation, partly due to general pessimism about businesses with Chinese origins
JOYY: Deep Value And Amazing Shareholder Returns
Summary
- JOYY trades at a wide discount to its net cash and intrinsic value, offering significant upside potential.
- Generous shareholder returns, with a 13%+ combined yield of dividends and buybacks, should help unlock value for investors.
- I initiate coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $89.71, based on discounted future dividends and the company's cash pile.
- Key risks include Bigo Live’s stagnation and the threat of forced delisting against Chinese tech firms.
