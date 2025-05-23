CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) reported improved Q1-2025 earnings earlier this month with increasing revenues and net income. The company’s stock price is up 325% over the last twelve months and 40% over the last thirty days. The company manufactures and sells
CommScope Holding Stock Is Up On Increasing Q1 Revenues, But Risk Is High
Summary
- CommScope Holding reported strong Q1-2025 results with increasing revenues, profit margins, and net income.
- The company's stock price has increased 324% over the last twelve months.
- The company has high debt compared to income.
- The company is undervalued compared to its peers.
- I rate CommScope Holding as a Hold.
